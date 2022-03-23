BSNL Employees Oppose Merger With MTNL; Urge PM Modi To Clear MTNL's Debt

The BSNL Employees Union (BSNLEU) on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing him to drop the proposal to merge MTNL and BSNL. Further, they suggested the Union government instead take over MTNL’s Rs 26,000 crore debt and support BSNL financially.

This comes after some media reports suggested that the government is mulling over merging both companies that are on the verge of collapsing financially and are pilling crores of debt.

They propounded that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited would have to bear the brunt of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited’s burdensome debt and it will deplete the former’s financial capabilities further. “The BSNL employees are genuinely concerned that, the merger of MTNL with BSNL will certainly ruin the financial condition of the latter. Due to this reason, right from the beginning, the employees of BSNL have been firmly opposing the merger of BSNL and MTNL,” they said in the letter.

BSNL Employees Union appeal PM Modi to drop the proposal to merge MTNL with BSNL; suggests the govt to take over MTNL's Rs 26,000 crore debt and also provide financial assistance to BSNL. pic.twitter.com/yrrWHMShCx — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

'MTNL has a debt of Rs 26000 crore; Merger will harm BSNL'

Citing a media report that had carried the remarks made by P.K. Purwar, CMD BSNL, they highlighted that the CMD BSNL has told a media organization that ‘the debt of MTNL is Rs.26,000/-crore, whereas its revenue is only Rs 1,300/- crore.’

“The CMD BSNL has further told that, the interest payment of MTNL to the tune of Rs.2,100/ crore. More interestingly, the CMD BSNL has remarked that the MTNL is in the ICU and any day it can be declared dead. He has also stated that a catastrophe is waiting to happen in MTNL. Shri P.K. Purwar, the CMD BSNL, who is also the CMD MTNL has made no bones about the serious financial condition of BSNL.” Underscoring the debilitating financial situation of MTNL, the BSNLEU alleged that the merger will harm their company that itself is striving hard to make ends meet. “Under these circumstances, it is disturbing to hear that the government is moving fast to merge MTNL with BSNL. Already BSNL is struggling hard to come out of its financial crisis. In this situation, if MTNL is merged with BSNL, it will only do irreparable damage to the financial revival of BSNL,” the letter to PM read.

“We fervently appeal to you to kindly drop the proposal to merge MTNL with BSNL. Alternatively, the government should take over MTNL's debt of Rs 26,000 crore. In addition to this, the government should also provide sufficient financial assistance to BSNL, for the rehabilitation of the networks of MTNL. This demand is being raised because, both the mobile, as well as landline networks of MTNL are in a dilapidated condition. Hence, we earnestly urge upon you to kindly look into this issue and to kindly take appropriate action to safeguard the interests of BSNL,” they urged PM Modi further to discard the proposal of merging two-loss bearing telecommunication organizations.