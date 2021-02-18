BSP Chief Mayawati Expresses Grief Over Two Girls' Death In Unnao; Seeks High-level Probe

Expressing deep concern over the mysterious death of two girls in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday asked the state government to initiate a high-level inquiry. Terming this incident as "extremely serious", she extended her condolences to the family members of the victims. The former UP CM also lamented that another girl is in a serious condition. Elaborating on BSP's demand, she mentioned that exemplary punishment must be meted out to the persons responsible for this horrific incident. Previously, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad called for the survivor to be immediately shifted to AIIMS and demanded that post mortem of the deceased should be conducted at the same hospital with a panel of doctors including those belonging to SC/ST community.

यूपी के उन्नाव ज़िले में तीन दलित बहनों में से दो की खेत में कल हुई रहस्मय मौत व एक की हालत नाजुक होने की घटना अति-गंभीर व अति-दुःखद। पीड़ित परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। सरकार से घटना की उच्च-स्तरीय जाँच कराने व दोषियों को सख्त सजा दिलाने की बीएसपी की माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 18, 2021

Unnao deaths

On Wednesday evening, three young girls were found tied in a field in Bahuhara village in Asoha, around 36 km south of Lucknow. As per the locals, they had not returned after leaving their house to fetch fodder for the cattle. After informing the police, the villagers rushed the girls to the hospital but two of them were declared dead on arrival. On the other hand, the survivor was taken to the Unnao hospital and later, referred to a hospital in Kanpur for treatment. The police has registered an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (evidence tampering) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reacting to this incident earlier in the day, Unnao SP Anand Kulkarni said, "As per investigation so far, statements of eyewitnesses and opinion of the doctor, a lot of froth was found at the spot. So, prima facie there are symptoms of poisoning. We're investigating the matter. Prima facie no injury marks found on bodies. Six teams formed for probe."

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed the state DGP HC Awasthi to furnish a report on this unfortunate incident. Moreover, he announced that his government will bear the cost of the survivor's treatment. Speaking to the media a few hours earlier, IG Lucknow Laxmi Singh reiterated that it seems like a case of poisoning prima facie with no signs of assault on the bodies of the girls. The viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis. Additionally, the UP DGP said that the survivor is being treated as a suspected case of poisoning. At the same time, he clarified that the cause of death of the other two girls is yet to be ascertained.

