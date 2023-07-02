BSP Chief Mayawati Backs Uniform Civil Code, Says 'It Will Unite Indians'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday (July 2) extended her support for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a long-standing promise in the BJP's manifesto. She stated that her party doesn't stand against the UCC, but the way BJP is 'politicising' the matter should be opposed.

"Our party (BSP) is not against the implementation of UCC but we do not support the way BJP is trying to implement Uniform Civil Code in the country. It is not right to politicise this issue and forcefully implement UCC in the country," said Mayawati.

'UCC to Unite Indians'

Mayawati further asserted that UCC will unite the Indians along with strengthening the country. "The implementation of UCC will also develop a sense of brotherhood among people. The forceful implementation of UCC is not right, politicising this issue will create problems. The government should currently focus on issues like inflation, unemployment, education and healthcare," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week had put his weight behind the implementation of the UCC at a party workers' meeting in Madhya Pradesh. He said, "The Supreme Court has repeatedly said to bring a Common Civil Code but the people who are hungry for vote bank, don't want to discuss the matter. Even today, they (Muslims) do not get equal rights."

"Muslims in India have to understand which political parties are taking political advantage of them by provoking them. We are seeing that some political parties are trying to instigate Muslims in the name of the Uniform Civil Code. If there is one law for one member in a house and another for the other, will the house be able to run? So how will the country be able to run with such a dual system?" added PM Modi.

Big jolt to Opposition unity?

The attempt to forge an opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the upcoming 2024 general polls is marred by several challenges. Mayawati's support comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is part of the opposition bloc, backed the UCC, from which the opposition parties are maintaining an arm's distance. AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak said, "We support Uniform Civil Code in principle. Article 44 also says there should be UCC in the country.”