UP: BSP Criticises CM Yogi Adityanath For 'failing To Maintain Law And Order'

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "failing to maintain law and order" as 15 people died during violent protests in the state.

"Ever since Yogiji came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the state is under 'Jungle Raj' and 'Gundaraj'. There is no law and order in the state. Every day there are incidents of violence, rape, etc. I think that the Yogi government completely failed in maintaining law and order in the state," BSP's national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria told the media.

Bhadoria claimed that there is unrest in the state over CAA due to the language that the Chief Minister uses to address the concerns of the people on the issue. He also said the CM Yogi should work to establish peace among the people instead of using a "divisive agenda."

"Uttar Pradesh is burning because of a lot of issues, including the farmers' issue, citizenship rights, unemployment, etc. Chief Minister should address these issues as soon as possible," the BSP leader said.

Unrest in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 15 people lost their lives during protests against CAA, across Uttar Pradesh. Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar had said that at least 263 police personnel were injured during the protests, of which 57 personnel suffered firearm injuries. So far, 705 people have been arrested and 124 FIRs have been registered in relation to the violence during the protests against the citizenship law.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Friday night issued an appeal not to pay heed to rumours and help maintain peace and order, is keeping a close watch on the situation and is reported to have cancelled all his programmes outside Lucknow. Internet services were suspended across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, following state government orders. These included Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Firozadad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Mau, Azamgarh, and Sultanpur.

(With inputs from ANI)