BSP Expresses Concern Over NPR Implementation, Calls For Consultation With Opposition

The national spokesperson of Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Sudhindra Bhadoria, on Wednesday, expressed concerns over the central government’s decision to implement National Population Register (NPR). He asserted that the Centre should take such important decisions after an in-depth consultation with the Opposition and evolved consensus should be made on such an issue. BSP also alleged Amit Shah of indulging in double talk with respect to NRC’s implementation after CAA.

BSP targets BJP

BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "The Prime Minister time and again has been making statements that whatever decisions he takes over the issues pertaining to national interests, he takes opposition in confidence. But on this very vital issue, he should have held wide consultation with the opposition. Before moving forward with the NPR, an evolved consensus should have been made."

"Today the country is reeling in this cold where people are freezing to death. The citizens are also dying because of certain policies that are creating a divisive agenda in this country. I think it is the duty of the government in such a charged atmosphere to have consul opposition parties," he asserted.

BSP accuses Amit Shah of double talk

Talking about NRC and CAA, the BSP spokesperson further said, “Home Minister Amit Shah had said that 'No talk on Nationwide NRC right now' and but on many occasions had gone on record saying that at the moment we are bringing CAB and then we will bring NRC. So I think this is a double talk which these leaders are doing. They do not have clarity. This is a divisive policy by which they are pursuing and creating divisiveness in this country. They should pursue an economic agenda because there is unemployment, there is a bowl of price rice and there is also high inflation which the country is reeling from. Also, the GDP figures have gone down drastically.”

Union Cabinet gives nod to NPR updation

Amid the uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) on Tuesday. As per sources, the NPR was initially introduced in 2010. Further, sources revealed that the NPR updation process will be carried out between April and September in 2020.

