BSP Members Visit President Over Citizenship Amendment Act

A delegation of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is scheduled to visit President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, with the subject of the meeting being the Citizenship Amendment Act. The BSP delegation will be looking to convey to the President that the CAA is unconstitutional.

BSP members meet President

The visit comes a day after a massive delegation of 13 parties visited the President on the same subject.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament last week after intense discussions in both the Houses which went on for more than 10 hours. The government has repeatedly claimed that the Act is not discriminatory in nature and would not be of any threat to Muslims.

The protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom, as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP South East Delhi, held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon where he clarified a few details regarding the arrests made by the Delhi police in relation to the protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday evening. Biswal said, "10 people have been arrested for indulging in violence during the protests and for damaging public property on December 15. Out of these, three of them have a criminal background." He reiterated that none of them were students and that they were residents of nearby areas. Regarding the findings of cartridges in the campus, he said that the police is investigating the entire incident and thus cannot comment on the same.

On Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi, in a rally in Jharkhand cautioned the students that the certain people, who have ill-intentions and are 'Urban naxals' are using the students for their own benefits. PM Modi has given his assurances that the CAA had nothing to do with any citizen of India, irrespective of religion. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

