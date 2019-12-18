BSP Members Meet President Kovind Over CAA; Ask To Revoke The Law

A delegation of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) met the President on Wednesday morning over the subject of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The BSP has opposed the Act saying that it is against the Constitution of the country.

BSP members also meet President

The BSP members' statement said, "Our MPs have opposed the bill both in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, specially pointing out that it was unconstitutional and illegal and based on religion. It is also against Article 14 and 21. We had requested the government not to pass such a law. The lathi-charge and the attack on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University and Nawada University by the police, while they were protesting against this law, should be probed.

Satish Chandra, BSP MP said, "We told him that Citizenship Amendment Act is wrong & in violation of the Preamble, Article 14 & 21. We requested him to take steps to revoke it. We told him that #CitizenshipAmendmentAct is wrong & in violation of the Preamble, Article 14 & 21. We requested him to take steps to revoke it."

An opposition delegation comprising of 13 parties including the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party and CPI(M), met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and appealed to him roll back the CAA. Interim Congress President, Sonia Gandhi while addressing the media after the Opposition's meeting with the President said that they had requested him to intervene in the situation. This comes after several demonstrations and protests against the CAA turned violent including the Jamia Millia University protests on Sunday and Tuesday's protests in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area which turned violent as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament last Wednesday, after intense discussions in both Houses which went on for more than 10 hours. The government has repeatedly claimed that the Act is not discriminatory in nature and will not be of any threat to Muslims.

