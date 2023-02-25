BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case Eyewitness Umesh Pal Shot Dead; Ex-MP's Sons, Others Detained

Hours after the death of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday detained more than half a dozen people in connection to the killing. The development came after Umesh Pal was shot dead on Friday evening at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by some unknown assailants.

According to the Prayagraj Police, more than six people, including the two sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed, were arrested in connection to the killing of Umesh Pal. It was further informed that one of the two gunners engaged in Pal's security was killed, while the other injured was taken to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and is receiving treatment.

As per the CCTV footage, Umesh Pal and his bodyguards were attacked after they got out of the SUV when suddenly a man came from behind and shot him. The police have also informed that crude bombs were also used during the killing, which exploded in a cloud of smoke, leading to panic and chaos on the road.

UP | Umesh Pal, prime witness in several cases, was shot dead while his two police gunners were critically injured in a shootout in Prayagraj’s Sulem Saray area yesterday. Several rounds fired & hurled bombs at Umesh & gunners: Ramit Sharma, Prayagraj CP



Atiq Ahmed connection?

Atiq Ahmed was one of the prime accused in the BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder, the case in which Umesh Pal was the eyewitness. Raju Pal was murdered months after winning the Allahabad (West) Assembly seat by defeating Former MP Atiq Ahmed's younger brother Khalid Azim alias, Ashraf. It is important to note that Ahmed is presently lodged in jail.

The BSP leader was gunned down in a broad daylight on January 25, 2005. The Central Investigation Agency (CBI) in 2019 filed a chargesheet naming Atiq, his brother Ashraf along with others in the Raju Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed’s connection is being highlighted to the killing of Umesh Pal as his two sons were detained by the Prayagraj Police in connection to the Umesh Yadav murder case.

CM Yogi vows strict action

Slamming the Opposition questioning the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the BSP leader Raju Pal murder case in 2005, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out that the main accused in these murder cases is a patron of the Samajwadi Party.

“Atiq Ahmed on whom the victim’s family has registered a case is a mafia patron of the Samajwadi Party,” said Adityanath amid the cheers of BJP MLAs.

“The mafia which carried out the act is outside UP and has become the MLA and MP with the help of the Samajwadi Party. Whoever the mafia may be, the government will work towards bringing him to justice,” the Chief minister added.