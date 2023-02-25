BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case: Prime Witness Umesh Pal Shot Dead Outside His Residence

The key witness of the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead on Friday evening at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. According to police officials, Umesh Pal was killed by some unknown assailants at his Pragyaraj residence after the attackers barged into his house.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the infamous 2005 MLA Raju Pal murder case was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house by assailants who also injured his two police gunners, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma told reporters. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday evening when Umesh along with his gunners reached his house after attending a court hearing.

Following the attack, a severely injured Umesh Pal was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital where he succumbed during treatment. Speaking about the injured gunners, police stated that the condition of one of the gunners injured in the attack remains critical while the other gunner is being operated upon by doctors.

Prayagraj: CCTV footage of the attack on Umesh Pal, the witness of the Raju Pal murder case, came to the fore. Umesh Pal and one of his gunners were killed in this attack, the condition of the other gunner is critical.#Prayagraj #UmeshPal pic.twitter.com/MZEHYwd2g2 — ABS (@iShekhab) February 24, 2023

Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma asserted that efforts are being made to identify the assailants on the basis of the CCTV footage of the area. Notably, a case was registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station on the complaint of the family members of the victim.

Raju Pal murder case

In 2002, Raju Pal lost an election to a mafia-turned politician Atique Ahmad. However, in 2004, Atique resigned after being elected to Lok Sabha from Phulpur as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Subsequently, Raju Pal won the by-election in Nov 2004 from the BSP ticket, defeating Atique's brother Khalid Azami alias Ashraf.

The BSP leader was gunned down in a broad daylight on January 25, 2005. The main accused in the Raju Pal murder case, Atique Ahmed, is currently lodged in a Gujarat Jail. In 2019, the Central Investigation Agency (CBI) filed chargesheet naming Atique, his brother Ashraf along with others in the Raju Pal murder case.

(With inputs from agencies)