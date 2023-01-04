BSSC Paper Leak: Bihar Police Lathi-charge Aspirants Protesting Against State Govt; WATCH

Bihar Police on Wednesday resorted to a lathi-charge after Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants gathered in Dak Bungalow Chauraha, Patna, and protested against the state government over allegations of a recent paper leak.

As per reports, the students protested against the clerk-level exams which were taken in two phases by the BSSC. The protestors said that the paper was leaked hours before the exam on various social media platforms. The examination was scheduled on December 23 and December 24.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar Police lathi-charge Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants who were protesting against the state govt over paper leak pic.twitter.com/25TuAlX9zo — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, Patna, said, "They started violence and vandalism and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done. Some have been arrested. FIR will be registered against them."

Bihar | They started violence and vandalism and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done. Some have been arrested. FIR will be registered against them: MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, Patna pic.twitter.com/u63RZP60i6 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

The frustrated students took out the protest where they demanded the scrapping of the PT exam of BSSC CGL-3. The government job aspirants also asked for canceling of all shift exams and then conducting fresh exams so as to make it fair for all.

Bihar Chief Minister breaks silence on paper leak

After the paper leak, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that an investigation has been launched into the matter. The Bihar CM also said that the probe into the leakage of questions during the first batch of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has been progressing the right way. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded an inquiry regarding the same.

(With agency inputs)