BSSC Paper Leak: Bihar Police Lathicharge Protesters; 'lathmaar Job As Gift,' Says BJP

After protests broke out over the paper leak of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the opposition tore into the government for its heavy-handedness on Wednesday, January 4. Taking to Twitter, Amit Malviya, Head of the IT Department of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighted how after the successful 'Gundaraj return', Bihar has been given the gift of 'Lathmaar' job.

"Tejashwi-Nitish's gift in return for the trust of the youth of Bihar! See, how mercilessly the RJD-JDU government thrashed the youth who came out on the streets against the paper leak in Patna," Malviya wrote, embedding in the tweet a two-window video.

''Waah! In RJD-JDU government, 'lathmaar jobs' in abundance''

In one window was a clip of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav dated August 12, 2022, two days after the Mahagathbandhan came to power. Tejashwi can be heard saying in the video, "I have discussed with the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) regarding employment. Very soon...within a month, people in Bihar will be given bumper jobs like never before."

Alongside the first video, was a clip from earlier in the day, of protesters running from one corner to another, as the police charge at them with batons. MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, Patna, speaking to the media on the incident, said, "They started violence and vandalism, and to control it, (lathi-charge) was done. Some have been arrested. FIR will be registered against them."

Conducted by BSSC, the clerk-grade written examination paper was leaked. The protest was taken out for the cancellation of the paper in its entirety.

Image: Republic World, PTI