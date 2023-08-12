BSTC Vs B.Ed: BSTC Compulsory For REET Level 1, Rules Supreme Court

In a relief for the Rajasthan Government, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the decision of the Rajasthan High Court in the BSTC-B.ED case. A bench by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul ordered that only Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) diploma holders will be eligible for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Level-1.

With this development, B.Ed candidates will not be eligible for teaching positions for primary class education (from class 1 to 5). The Rajasthan High Court had invalidated the notification that allowed B.Ed degree holders to teach classes 1 to 5. The Supreme Court has upheld this verdict by dismissing the Special Leave Petition (SLP) from NCPE and Centre.

The top court has also cancelled the notification of the central government issued on May 30, 2018. The National Council for Technical Education's (NCTE's) 2018 order had stated that a graduate with a minimum of 50 percent marks and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) would be eligible for appointment as a primary school teacher. However, the candidate would have to complete a six-month bridge course in elementary education recognised by the NCTE, the order said,

"Who has qualified as Bachelor of Education (BEd) from any NCTE recognised institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to V. The person, appointed as a teacher, shall mandatorily undergo a six-month bridge course in elementary education recognised by the NCTE within two years of such appointment as a primary teacher," the order stated.

What is REET?

REET is conducted to select candidates for teaching positions in Rajasthan's Government schools. The exam consists of two levels and is conducted in offline mode. Those who wish to become a teacher for classes 1 to 5 can apply for Level 1. Those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8 can apply for Level 2.