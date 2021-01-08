Budaun Rape And Murder Case Main Accused Arrested; Had Rs 50,000 Bounty On Head

In a late-night crackdown, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a priest who is allegedly the main accused in the Budaun rape and murder case. District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said on Thursday midnight that 'mahant' (priest) Satya Narayan was hiding in the house of his follower in a village under Ugaiti Police Station.

Update: Budaun accused arrested

As per the latest reports, the main accused was immediately arrested and was interrogated by the police. The main accused, Satya Narayan had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, while the other 2 men accused in the Budaun rape and murder case were arrested on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a horrific case of gangrape was reported and confirmed from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Tuesday, where a middle-aged woman was brutally assaulted, gang-raped and then murdered in the premises of a place of worship. As per reports, a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was sexually assaulted and left and killed in the Ughaiti area of Budaun on Sunday, but an FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after the autopsy confirmed rape and also revealed that the woman had sustained gruesome injuries all over her body.

Police allegedly delayed filing an FIR

The family members of the victim alleged that the police station officer of Ughaiti, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, did not reach in time even after the complaint. The body was sent for post-mortem 44 hours after the incident. According to reports, the police repeatedly told family members that the victim had died after falling into a well. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budaun, Sankalp Sharma informed that four teams have been formed to nab the accused.

"Under Ughaiti police station area of Budaun, the body of a 50-year-old lady was found in the mysterious condition. Based on the Post mortem report and complaint by the relatives, a case has been registered against three people under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC. Four teams have been formed to nab the accused," Sharma said.

The police have registered a murder case against a priest, including one of his disciples and the driver, based on the complaint from the victim's family.

