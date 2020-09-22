Budgam: Jaish Terrorist Killed In Hours Long Operation By Security Forces

A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces in the Nowhard Chrar-i-Sharief area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told Republic TV that the police along with the army had launched several operations from the beginning of the current year and were practically launching search operations on a daily basis and had inducted special forces into different areas of Valley.

He appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and other special forces for exercising utmost restraint, thereby ensuring a clean operation with no collateral damage.

A police spokesperson said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of JKP, Army’s 53-Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Chrar-i-Sharief around 5 PM. During the search operation, as the presence of the terrorist got ascertained he was given an opportunity to surrender, however instead he started firing indiscriminately and threw grenades upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

During the encounter, one Army personnel of 53RR received splinter injuries who was shifted to hospital for treatment of his injuries. “In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The killed terrorist has been identified as Asif Shah resident of Samboora Pulwama, affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit JeM," the police said.

“The dead body of the killed terrorist has been sent to Handwara for the last rites that shall be performed after conducting medico-legal formalities including the collection of their DNA”, he said. In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Chrar-i-Sharief police station and investigation has been initiated.

Pertinently, with Tuesday’s killing, this year so far 177 terrorists have been killed in 73 anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

