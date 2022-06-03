After terrorists opened fire on non-local migrant labourers in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday killing a 17-year old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar, an eyewitness of the horrific incident has now narrated the ordeal to Republic.

Speaking to Republic about the attack in Budgam, Manjit, a migrant worker from Punjab who was working in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "We came here from Punjab's Gurdaspur. We were sitting in our room when two people came and started firing. They attacked four people. We ran backside but one person (Dilkhush Kumar) was killed."

Referring to the terrorists, he said, "They came in our quarters and they were wearing a black dress. We thought that they were our own people. They had covered their face." He also said that Dilkhush was alive but later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

#LIVE | We were sitting in our room & 2 people came and started firing. They attacked 4 people, we ran back but 1 person died. They came into our quarter, were wearing black dresses. We thought they were our people: Eyewitness recalls Budgam terror attackhttps://t.co/FtfKT3STLV pic.twitter.com/kPJTZTXkPL — Republic (@republic) June 3, 2022

Migrant worker killed in J&K's Budgam

Terrorists on Thursday opened fire on non-local labourers in Chadoora village of J&K's Budgam district, during which two individuals sustained bullet injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, one of them succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Dilkhush, who hailed from Bihar and was working at Brick Kiln no 711 at Magraypora Chadoora. According to the reports, the worker was brought dead at the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. Notably, this incident of targeted killing came after the brutal murder of Vijay Kumar, a bank manager in Kulgam on Thursday.

BJP slams Pakistan-sponsored targeted killing in Kashmir

Amid targeted killings of minorities in the Kashmir valley, slamming the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Pakistan wants to destroy peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI on the targeted killings, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, "This targeted killings that have been happening for a few days, is a model from Pakistan to destroy the peace and harmony in Kashmir. By killing minorities, they want to show what happened in the 90s. They want to make Kashmir an Islamic state. Security forces and administration need to change the strategy and they will definitely do. But this is very unfortunate that some people are spreading rumours and trying to put ghee in the fire."

This comes following three targeted killings in the last 72 hours in the Kashmir valley. Notably, 17-year old migrant worker Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on Thursday evening in Budgam whereas on the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank employee was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and teacher from Samba district was killed by the terrorists on Tuesday.