Budget 2020 Increases Depositors' Insurance Cover To 5 Lakh; Centre To Sell IDBI Stake

Assuring depositors' safety, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday announced that the insurance cover for each depositor will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Moreover, several amendments to the Banking Regulation Act were proposed by Sitharaman to ensure good governance and better oversight by RBI. Apart from these moves, Sitharaman also proposed to decrease debt recovery eligibility of NBFCs, sale of govt stake in IDBI and amendments to Pension scheme to set up pension trust by employees.

Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman's new 'optional' tax slab with massive cuts explained

DICGC to increase insurance cover to 5 lakh: FM

"We had earlier approved the consolidation of 10 banks into four -investing Rs 3,50,000 crores through the years. Robust mechanism is in place to monitor scheduled commercial banks and that depositors' money is absolutely safe. Further, the Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has been permitted to increase insurance coverage for a depositor standing at Rs 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh per depositor," she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman announces four major bank mergers: Full Details

Other banking reforms:

The limit for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) eligible for debt recovery is proposed to be reduced from Rs 500 crore asset size to Rs 100 crore asset size or loan size of Rs 1 crore to Rs 50 lakhs.

Government will sell its balance holding in IDBI bank to private retail institutions

Introduce auto-enrollment in Pension scheme

Amendment to regulating role of PFRDAI (Pension regulatory body) to enable setting up pension trust by the employee other than government

Union Budget 2020: Fiscal deficit for 2019-20 raised to 3.8%, pegged at 3.5% for 2020-21

Bank merger

Previously in August, Sitharamn has announced four major bank mergers reducing the number of Public Sector Banks to 12 from 27. Sitharaman had clubbed ten banks into four, assuring no jobs will be lost in the transition. These mergers were the second-largest merger after SBI was merged with its nine subsidiaries in 2017.

Punjab National Bank with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank

Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank

Union Bank of India and Andhra Bank will be merged with Corporation Bank

Indian Bank with Allahabad Bank

Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: FM announces massive tax relief for middle-class, abolished DDT