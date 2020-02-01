Budget 2020 Increases Depositors' Insurance Cover To 5 Lakh; Centre To Sell IDBI Stake

Assuring depositors' safety, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday announced that the insurance cover for each depositor will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Moreover, several amendments to the Banking Regulation Act were proposed by Sitharaman to ensure good governance and better oversight by RBI. Apart from these moves, Sitharaman also proposed to decrease debt recovery eligibility of NBFCs, sale of govt stake in IDBI and amendments to Pension scheme to set up pension trust by employees.
"We had earlier approved the consolidation of 10 banks into four -investing Rs 3,50,000 crores through the years. Robust mechanism is in place to monitor scheduled commercial banks and that depositors' money is absolutely safe. Further, the Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) has been permitted to increase insurance coverage for a depositor standing at Rs 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh per depositor," she said.
Previously in August, Sitharamn has announced four major bank mergers reducing the number of Public Sector Banks to 12 from 27. Sitharaman had clubbed ten banks into four, assuring no jobs will be lost in the transition. These mergers were the second-largest merger after SBI was merged with its nine subsidiaries in 2017.
