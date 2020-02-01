'Budget 2020 Is The Testimony Of PM Modi's Vision For New India': BJP's JP Nadda

The Union Budget 2020-21 is the testimony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India' said BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday. The Prime Minister has ensured all-round development of all sections of the society, Nadda asserted.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured all-round development of all sections of the society. The budget 2020-21 presented today in the Parliament is the testimony of the vision of Modi ji of new India. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister and congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for the visionary and futuristic budget," Nadda said .

"The budget reflects aspirations, hopes and the country's faith. It aims at aspirational India, the economic development of all and caring society. This budget of the Modi government dedicated to the poor, deprived, oppressed, farmers, women and the youth," he said.

READ | FM Nirmala confident of Budget's tax cuts catalysing demand? Says, 'Opening up choices'

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget for 2020-21, which proposes to give the Indian economy an impetus to emerge as more vibrant and stronger. With an emphasis on capacity building and empowerment of marginalised sections of society including farmers, the Union Budget intends to ensure, as said by Sitharaman, that "our people should be gainfully employed. Our businesses should be healthy. For all minorities, women and people from SCs and STs, this Budget aims to fulfill their aspirations."

READ | Union Budget 2020: Finance Ministers who recited poetry while presenting budget

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hails the Union Budget

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday showered praises on the Union Budget 2020. He said that the focus of the Modi-led Government is to provide relief to poor people and farmers; hence, Rs. 2,83,000 has been allocated in the budget for agriculture.

READ | FM Nirmala explains Budget 2020's '2-tax system', eyes transition to 'no exemption' regime

Assam CM Sonowal call budget 'people-friendly'

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday welcomed the Budget and termed it "pro-people" since it structured on the overall theme of 'Ease of Living'. He said it will help Assam and other northeastern states to climb the ladder of "optimum growth" as 'Kisan Rail' and 'Kisan Udaan' will help farmers in the seamless supply of their produce and sell them in international markets in the wake of the government's 'Act East Policy'.



READ | Union Budget 2020: FM defends not raising fiscal deficit, cites burden of excess borrowing

(With inputs from ANI)