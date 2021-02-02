'Budget 2021 An Extension Of Aatmanirbhar & RBI's Economic Package': Ravi Shankar Prasad

On Monday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Union Budget 2021 should be seen as an extension of the Centre's Atmanirbhar and the Reserve Bank of India's economic package of Rs 27 lakh crore. He also added that this year's budget will uplift the country's economy and generate employment.

"Budget should be seen as an extension of Centre's Atmanirbhar and RBI's economic package of Rs 27 lakh crores. Companies like Apple under Production Linked Incentive of Rs 1,97,000 crores will be able to manufacture mobiles. This will generate employment," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala had announced that 7 Textile Parks will be established over 3 years. A scheme of Mega Investment Textiles Parks (MITRA) will be launched in addition to the PLI scheme, creating globally competitive, attract large investments and boost employment generation. This will create world-class infrastructure with plug and play facilities to enable create global champions in exports.

"Seven textile parks will be developed in the country. Emphasis will be laid on asset monetisation. More economic corridors will be built across the country to further augment road Infrastructure," she added.

6 pillars of the Budget Proposal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the first-ever paperless budget in a post-COVID India and based it on six pillars

First Pillar: Health and Well-Being

Second Pillar: Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure

Third Pillar: Inclusive Development for Aspirational India

Fourth Pillar: Reinvigorating Human Capital

Fifth Pillar: Innovation and R&D

Sixth Pillar: Minimum Govt., Maximum Governance

PM Modi Hails 'all-round' Budget 2021

Hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. He said the budget has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances and it shows India's confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world. Rarely do we get to see such a budget which attracts such positive responses in just one to two hours, the Prime Minister said.

