Ahead of the impending Union Budget 2022, a meeting of the Union Cabinet is set to be conducted on Tuesday at 10:10 a.m. to approve the financial document. Following the assent of the Council of Ministers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in a paperless form for the second consecutive year.

Under Article 112 of the Indian Constitution, the Government of India lays before the Parliament the statement titled Annual Financial Statement with respect to the respective fiscal year, commencing from April 1 to March 31.

While the Budget Session of Parliament will commence today and is scheduled to conclude on April 8, the first part of the session is set to extend up to February 11, the Lok Sabha secretariat stated in a press release. "There will be a break from February 12 to March 13 during which the Standing Committees will examine Demands-for-Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare reports thereon. In all, there will be 29 sittings; ten in the first part and 19 in the second part," it further stated.

Budget Session of Parliament starts today

The President will be addressing both the Houses of Parliament assembled together on January 31 at 11 AM. "Half an hour after President's address, the Lok Sabha will sit for the transaction of business," the release mentioned.

As per the Secretariat, the Economic Survey 2021-22 will be laid by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on January 31, while the Budget will be presented by her on February 1 at 11 a.m. From February 2 to 11, the House is scheduled to sit from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thus, five hours have been scheduled per sitting during the first part of the Budget Session.

"During the first of the session, the members will be accommodated in Lok Sabha Chamber and its Galleries (except Press Gallery) and Rajya Sabha Chamber and its Galleries (except Press Gallery)," the release further stated.

Budget 2022 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Also, the Secretariat stated that there will two major items of business during the first part of the Budget session - a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and a general discussion on the Budget. The government has tentatively fixed four days for discussion on Motion of Thanks on February 2,3,4 and 7, as per the release.

Also, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cabinet is expected to adhere to protocols and 'to ensure the norms of social distancing, members will be allotted seats in Lok Sabha Chamber (282), Lok Sabha Galleries (except Press Gallery) (148), Rajya Sabha Chamber (60) and Rajya Sabha Gallery (51), the release stated.

