Budget 2022: Parliament To Review COVID Situation After 400 Staffers Test Positive

A day after 400 Parliament staff members were found to be COVID-positive, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the prevailing scenario ahead of the crucial Budget Session. According to sources, the two leaders have directed the Secretaries-General of both Houses to examine in detail the current spread of Coronavirus. They have also asked the Secretaries to suggest effective measures to safely conduct the upcoming Budget session on February 1.

On January 9, a massive COVID outbreak was reported in the Parliament after more than 400 staffers tested positive for Coronavirus. According to official sources, a total of 402 staff members out of the 1,409 tested positive for the virus between January 4 to 8. The development comes just weeks before the Parliament's Budget Session.

"Close to 402 staffs were tested positive for COVID-19 from January 4-8 and all samples have been sent to genome sequencing for Omicron variant confirmation," an official said while speaking to ANI.

Parliament tightens COVID norms

Following the mass testing, the staff members have now been advised to follow all COVID related precautions with utmost care. The government have once again tightened all safety guidelines in and around the building. Several employees of both the Houses of the Parliament have been put under observation, while those in close contact with their COVID-positive peers have been sent in isolation. Meanwhile, the samples of the 402 Parliament staff members who tested positive have been sent for genome sequencing to confirm the variant of the infection.

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which annually commences in the last week of January. The 2022 Budget will be the fourth Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government and FM Sitharaman. It would come against the backdrop of the gradual recovery of the Indian economy in the aftermath of the 2-year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 30, PM Modi had chaired a meeting with his Council of Ministers where a key deliberation was held on the Budget 2022. The PM had directed his Ministers to fulfil all remaining promises before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, with a special focus on the Agriculture sector, sources had told Republic.