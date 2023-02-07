'Budget Caters To Interests Of Poor': Modi At BJP's Parliamentary Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the BJP MPs not to show any complacency and reach out to people on the ground during the party's parliamentary meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, the BJP national president JP Nadda felicitated Prime Minister Modi on his arrival including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Union Budget 2023. Notably, the BJP's weekly meeting in the Parliament takes place every Tuesday when the House is in function.

PM Modi's advice to BJP MPs

While addressing the fellow party MPs in the meeting, PM Modi lauded his government's effort to bring in a budget at a very difficult time, as per sources. Stating that the budget has something for every stratum of society, the PM asked party MPs to take the budget to the common people.

"It is a huge responsibility of the MPs to talk about the budget to their constituency on behalf of the government and tell people what is in the budget for them and how this budget comes in at a time in the world is going through a major economic crisis," said PM Modi as per sources.

Prime Minister advised the party's MPs to continue participating in various activities, including contests and sports to reach out to the youth and also to people residing in border district areas. "Even if the BJP has been able to get a majority in 2014 and 2019 and the public at large is happy with the efforts of the party. But, there is no scope for any complacency, and one must keep an ear to the ground," said PM Modi.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 31, 2023, with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1. Since then there has been no business in Parliament because of the continued protest of opposition parties over the Adani issue.