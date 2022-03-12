Budget Session: Parliament To Resume Sittings From March 14 With COVID Protocols In Place

As the COVID-19 pandemic wave wanes in India, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume simultaneous sittings for the second part of the Budget session in 2022. This will be the first time Parliament has worked normally since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the Houses will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols similar to previous sessions.

The decision on seating arrangements for the second portion of the budget session was jointly taken by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The second part of the session will run from March 14 to April 8.

The General Secretaries of both Houses of Parliament also met to further the matter. As per the discussion, it was felt that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has substantially weakened. Also, with ongoing and extensive inoculation programmes to vaccinate people against the virus going satisfactorily, the houses could work simultaneously.

The second part of the Budget session follows the results of the five state Assembly elections, in which the BJP retained control of four states: Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. AAP in a historic first won the elections in Punjab.

The Budget Session of 2020 was the first Parliamentary session to be curtailed owing to the COVID outbreak. Whereas, the Monsoon Session of 2020 was the first Parliamentary session to be held under full COVID protocol, with members sitting in both houses and in two shifts.

S Jaishankar to make a statement on Russia-Ukraine war in Parliament

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his statement in the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament, beginning on 14 March, will be speaking about India's stand with respect to the Russia-Ukraine war. EAM Jaishanker will also be speaking about Operation Ganga, the rescue operation to evacuate Indian students from the war zone in Ukraine.

Deeming the latest evacuation process as 'particularly challenging', External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, on Friday, shared on Twitter, "Students from Sumy are returning today to India. Their evacuation was particularly challenging."

He further extended his appreciation to Indian and international agencies, including Red Cross for assisting with the evacuation process. In a special mention to Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova, EAM Jaishankar was evidently grateful for the air corridor amid the shutdown of the Ukrainian airbase.