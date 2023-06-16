Bugle Blown For Local Elections In J&K; Oppn Questions Silence On Assembly Polls

Jammu and Kashmir Government has blown the bugle for Urban Local Bodies polls in the Union Territory; a notification has been issued by Housing and Urban Development Department appointing nodal officers for the conduct of elections later this year. The last time, was in 2018 when Urban Local Bodies were held in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2018, Urban Local Bodies elections were held in the month of October in which two main regional parties- National Conference led by Farooq Abdullah and the People’s Democratic Party led by Mehbooba Mufti boycotted the polls. In Jammu and Kashmir, there are two Municipal Corporations, 19 Municipal Councils and 57 municipal committees; however, this time rights have been given to nodal officers for inclusion/exclusion of wards. However, NC Chief and Former JK CM Farooq Abdullah has said multiple times that boycotting ULB Polls in 2018 was the mistake of the party and they will be taking part in all democratic elections taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, thus making upcoming polls a multi-faced contest.

BJP emerged as the single largest party in Jammu with 212 Urban Local Bodies seats out of 520 while Congress emerged as the single largest party in Kashmir valley with 12 municipal bodies; BJP has also won Jammu Municipal Corporation with a clear majority while Srinagar Municipal Corporation after many flip flops went to Apni Party.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department Prashant Goyal has issued an order reading, “Anil Koul, JKAS, Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department is hereby appointed as Nodal Officer for the conduct of forthcoming Municipal Elections, 2023 in UT of Jammu and Kashmir. He shall coordinate with Chief Electoral Officer, all Deputy

Commissioners, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu/ Kashmir with the following terms of references: Placing request to Chief Electoral Officer J&K for undertaking an exercise for revision of electoral rolls in the Municipal Areas; and All issues of inclusion/exclusion of wards in consultation with the concerned Municipal Corporations /Municipalities”.

The order further added,” Further, it is ordered that Deputy Director/ Secretary of respective ULBs/ Municipal Corporations shall be the Liaison Officers and shall provide all assistance and proper coordination to the Nodal Officer for smooth conducting of Municipal Elections, 2023”.

The opposition is questioning the Union Government on not holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir; Shiv Sena - UBT J&K President Manish Sahni said, “It is being said that Polls of Urban Local bodies will be held in Jammu Kashmir and Shiv Sena- UBT welcomes the move of any democratic process in J&K but want to ask Govt when will they be holding Assembly Polls; one tenure of elected Government has fallen to Lieutenant Governor’s rule”.

Former JK Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said, “Notification has been issued for polls, J&K only had elections for 04 times while the entire nation had polls for Urban Local Body polls 13 times. BJP Govt has ensured that the 74th amendment is implemented, and timely elections are held; earlier elections are held in 1980, then in 2005 and then in 2012; this is a welcome step”.