Building Collapse In Delhi Claims Life Of A Person, Three Others Injured

One person died and three others were injured after the stairs of a building collapsed due to a blast in Delhi's Sadar Bazar on Saturday.

A portion of the ground floor of a four-storey building has also collapsed and the alleged cause of the accident is due to a blast from a water pipe.

Two fire tenders rushed to the location

As per officials, they were informed about the mishappening at 6.28 pm, after which two fire tenders were immediately sent to the location. According to police, abrupt sound and dust occurred with the collapse of stairs at an undergarments shop in the Qutub Road area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "The one injured moved to Hindu Rao Hospital has reportedly succumbed to injuries." He added, that the victim has been identified as Gulab, who was a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar. He was a labourer who used to work for the owner of the shop.

According to locals, a blast-like sound came when the incident took place, which made people start running away from the location. "There was a loud noise, but the reason behind it is not clear. The shop where it happened, is next to my store. When we came here, there was smoke," an eyewitness said.

CCTV footage of the building collapse accessed

CCTV footage is also accessed in which a building suddenly getting collapsed is seen along with loud noise, which led to a lot of dust at the spot. People are also seen escaping from the location of the site.