Building collapses in TN, no casualties

Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) A block of a residential building complex, housing 24 flats, collapsed here on Monday reducing tenements to a huge mound of rubble.

No casualties were reported as residents moved out of their flats hours before the collapse after noticing widening cracks in their block.

Domestic appliances, however, were buried in the debris.

The collapsed block was part of a large residential complex at Thiruvotriyur in north Chennai, developed in 1993 by the TN Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered alternative housing arrangements and an assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each of the 24 affected families, an official release here said.

In September, 2021 the government had renamed the TN Slum Clearance Board, established in 1970 as the TNUHDB. PTI VGN ROH ROH

