Buildings of Housing Board to be demolished, new ones to be built, says Minister

Erode, (TN), Oct 10 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu Housing Board would demolish 60 buildings in the State and new ones would be constructed and granted to the public, said S Muthusamy, State Housing and Urban Development Minister, on Sunday. Announcing this at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district while laying the foundation stone for a Rs 7-crore municipal daily market, he said Rs 52-crore water supply schemes would be implemented at Gobichettipalayam and a sum of Rs 50 lakh would be spent on a park there.

The Minister said a special committee would be formed to maintain the roads in the district. Also, he said the State government has decided to make the government-aided Chikkaiah Naicker College here as a government college.

Replying to a query from reporters, he said Chief Minister M K Stalin would decide on bifurcation of Erode district and make Gobichettipalayam as the new headquarters of the new district. PTI COR NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)