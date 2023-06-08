Built Over 62 Acres, All About The Newly-inaugurated Tirupati Balaji Temple In Jammu

Tirupati Balaji temple, built on 62 acres of land in Jammu, was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday, June 8. The temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara (a form of Vishnu), was built at a cost of Rs 25 crores and is expected to boost the religious tourism of the union territory. Notably, this will be the country’s sixth Balaji temple built by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) after Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kanyakumari, and Bhubaneshwar.

Here’s all you need to know about the Tirupati Balaji temple inaugurated in Jammu: