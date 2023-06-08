Built Over 62 Acres, All About The Newly-inaugurated Tirupati Balaji Temple In Jammu

Quick links:
Tirupati Balaji temple built in Jammu was inaugurated on June 8. (Image: Twitter/@diprjk @INDERJEETSHAN1)
Tirupati Balaji temple, built on 62 acres of land in Jammu, was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday, June 8. The temple dedicated to Lord Venkateswara (a form of Vishnu), was built at a cost of Rs 25 crores and is expected to boost the religious tourism of the union territory. Notably, this will be the country’s sixth Balaji temple built by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) after Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kanyakumari, and Bhubaneshwar.
#UPDATE | J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates the Tirupati Balaji temple in Jammu's Sidhra
The temple has been built on 62 acres of land with approx cost of Rs 25 crores and construction work was completed in the span of two years pic.twitter.com/qYniVLUp7k— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023
The Tirupati Balaji Temple is located amid the beautiful Shivalik forests in the Majeen area in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The temple is built at such a location that it lies between Jammu and Katra, where Mata Vaishno Devi temple is present. Notably, the Vaishno Devi temple witnesses a huge number of devotees throughout the year.
According to the reports, all the rituals followed in the famous Tirumala temple will be followed in the Tirupati temple built in Jammu.
The Tirupati Balaji temple is one of the largest temples built in the Jammu region. The temple has been constructed in a span of two years.
The project includes a host of pilgrimage facilities and other Educational and Developmental infrastructure, including Veda Pathshalas.