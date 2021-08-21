Buldhana Road Accident: President Kovind Expresses Condolences; Ex-gratia Announced By PM

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the families of workers killed in a road accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra, on Saturday. A tipper truck carrying 16 labourers and a kid toppled in Buldhana on Friday, killing 13 people and injuring 2 others. President Kovind wrote on Twitter saying, "Deeply saddened by the sudden death of many people in a road accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

बुलढाणा, महाराष्ट्र में सड़क दुर्घटना में कई लोगों की आकस्मिक मृत्यु से बहुत दुख हुआ। शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 21, 2021

PM Modi also condoled the lives lost in the accident and announced an ex-gratia. The PMO office wrote, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident in Buldhana district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

Anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident in Buldhana district. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to injured: PM Modi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 20, 2021

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. Buldhana District Collector S Ramamurthy stated on Friday that out of the 16 people travelling in the vehicle, 13 have passed away. Two of the passengers are critically injured. The injured passengers are being treated in Jalna. If help is required, the Khargone district administration will be contacted to coordinate with the people who require help. Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, also expressed his condolences for the Buldhana road accident on Twitter.

Saddened to hear about the loss of lives in an accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 21, 2021

Buldhana road accident that killed 13 labour workers on Friday

Around 12 p.m., the accident occurred near the Dusarbid hamlet at Tadegaon Phata on the Sindkhedraja-Mehkar Road. According to reports, the workers were being taken for work on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway project. Due to a massive pothole on the road, the vehicle was speeding and overturned. The personnel of the Kingaon Raja police station raced to the scene after receiving information about it and began the rescue operation. Others were reportedly admitted to Sindhkhedraja hospital, while some of the injured were moved to a state-run hospital in the neighbouring Jalna district.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI - Twitter)