Bulli Bai Controversy: Mumbai Police Detains Main Accused; 'used To Run 3 Accounts On App'

In a major breakthrough in the 'Bulli Bai' case, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday affirmed that the main accused in the case was a woman. The woman, who was detained by the police from Uttarakhand, was handling three accounts related to the app where over 100 top influential Muslim women including journalists were 'paraded and auctioned' on January 1. Some of those concerned have filed criminal cases in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Just a day ago, the police had detained (now arrested) co-accused in the 'Bulli Bai' case- a 21-year-old from Bengaluru. Identified as Vishal Kumar, the co-accused changed the names of all accounts related to the app on December 31 to resemble Sikh names. Fake Khalsa account holders were shown, as per the police.

Further, it has come to light that the accused and the co-accused were social media friends, and were connected on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The detention and arrest were made in relation to a case filed at West Region Cuber Police Station. Sections 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 54 (D), 509, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act in the said case. It is pertinent to mention here that the 'Bulli Bai' app is the second app in the last six months, the first being 'Sulli Deals' to auction women. Both the applications are a part of the same platform- GitHub.

GitHub user behind 'Bulli Bai' app blocked

The 'Bulli Bai' app functioned the same way as 'Sulli Deals'. Once opened, a Muslim woman's face would randomly appear as Bulli Bai. Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter, including journalists, have been singled out and their photos uploaded.

Two FIRs were filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in the Sulli Deals incident last year after photos of Muslim women were misused, but no concrete action has been taken against the perpetrators so far.

However, after Opposition MPs - Priyanka Chaturvedi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Shashi Tharoor - termed 'Bull Bai' as 'communal targeting', misogynistic, and urged action, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said GitHub, the hosting platform, has confirmed blocking the user and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action. However, he did not elaborate on the action being taken.

Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter. https://t.co/EOLUb0FlQe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 2, 2022

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken cognizance of the incident. NCW chief Rakha Sharma had written Delhi Commissioner urging him to register an FIR and expedite action so that such a crime is not repeated.