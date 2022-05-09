Bulldozer Drive In 4 Delhi Zones Including Shaheen Bagh On May 10, Police Support Sought

After the opposition by political parties in Shaheen Bagh, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday announced that it would continue its anti-encroachment drive in all its four zones tomorrow, i.e. Tuesday, May 10. In its order, the SDMC has requested for necessary police force to help maintain law and order as it carries out its duties. The areas where the demolition drive would be carried out include Shaheen Bagh, Vasant Kunj, Raghubir Nagar, Chhawla and Sagar Pur.

"It is therefore requested to kindly provide necessary police personnel including lady police to the MCD staff to maintain law and order during the encroachment removal actions as re-fixed about the municipal staff will reach at the concerned police station on the dates mentioned above at 10:30 AM," the order by Assistant Commissioner Central Zone/SDMC read.

Areas where SDMC demolition drive would be carried out

1. Central Zone:

Bodh Dharam Mandir near Gurudwara Road and surrounding areas, New Friends Colony (Ward No. 101 S)

2. South Zone:

D1, D2 Market, Vasant Kunj, Masoodpur Road, D6 Flyover, Delhi Jal Board Road and surrounding area (Ward No. 069 S)

3. West Zone:

Ghode Wala Mandir and surrounding area, Raghubir Nagar (Ward No. 04 S)

4. Najafgarh Zone:

i) Nala Road, Sagar Pur (Ward No. 032 S)

ii) BDO office and surrounding area, Chhawla (Ward No. 034 S)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from several areas including Shaheen Bagh. Other areas on the list include-- Kalindi Kunj, Sangam Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Amar Colony, New Friends Colony, and Lodhi Road.

Earlier today, high-voltage drama unfolded in Shaheen Bagh as workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress joined locals in blocking bulldozers from demolishing illegal establishments in the area. Visuals from the site showed how political party workers began climbing onto the claws of the bulldozer to prevent the civic body from carrying out its duties. Thereafter, CPI(M), led by party leader Brinda Karat, approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the demolition. However, the top court expressed displeasure over the political spin on the issue and said it cannot hear a petition filed on the behest of political parties.

SC shuns plea on Shaheen Bagh Demolition

In a major setback to parties blocking the demolition drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the civic body's bulldozer action. A bench headed by Justice N Nageshwar Rao came down heavily on the Communist Party for politicising the matter and advised it to approach the High Court instead.

"Why is the CPI(M) filing the petition (against demolition)? We can understand if an aggrieved party files it," Justice Rao said. "If you're representing somebody, then we will issue orders according to proper forum. We can't pass orders for a political party."

"If hawkers are encroaching, they will be removed. If they are violating the law, go to the High Court. Not at the behest of political parties. This is not the platform," the bench ordered.

Justice Rao also pulled up the CPI(M) for claiming that the High Court would refuse to hear its petition regarding the anti-encroachment drive. After being pulled up by the top court, the CPI(M) withdrew its petition and requested to file a plea in the HC.

(Image: PTI)