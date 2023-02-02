Bulldozer Rolls Over Hurriyat Leader's Property In J&K's Anantnag, Illegal Complex Razed

A commercial complex owned by Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir was partially demolished on Thursday as a bulldozer rolled over his property in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, after the administration revealed that he had encroached on the public property illegally. A JCB bulldozer was used to tear down portions of the building that had reportedly been erected illegally on government land.

The J&K police and officials of the revenue department of the Anantnag district administration on Thursday morning carried out the demolition. The recent land eviction drive of the J&K administration comes as a part of the crackdown on illegal structures in parts of the Valley.

Recently, in accordance with a Delhi court's directives in a case involving terror funding, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) had sealed the office of the All Party Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar's Rajbagh neighborhood.

Jammu and Kashmir | District Administration Anantnag demolished an illegal shopping complex of Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in Anantnag pic.twitter.com/oqGQKRq7lf — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

J&K administration's anti-encroachment drive

Earlier on Tuesday, the J&K administration carried out its anti-encroachment drive to retrieve state land from the alleged occupation of three prominent political and two business families.

Authorities retrieved land from two former legislators and a former Chief Minister's heirs' occupation during the demolition drive in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Additionally, the authorities recovered 52 kanals of state land and demolished buildings in Srinagar that were purportedly built by two business families. A Pahalgam guest house constructed on state property was also seized by the government.