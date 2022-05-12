Bulldozers Roll In Uttarakhand: Anti-encroachment Drive Conducted In Haridwar’s Upper Road

In a key development, Uttarakhand's Haridwar district administration on Wednesday brought out bulldozers to carry out an anti-encroachment drive in the city and removed the illegal encroachments from Upper Road. The city magistrate, while speaking about the anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, stated that they have made announcements earlier regarding the same and removed the illegal encroachment from Upper Road.

"Upper Road is a part of PWD road. I had directed officers to first identify the illegal encroachment in the area and after the identification, mark that area. After these, we made announcements for three days (about the drive). And now, along with several departments like PWD, Jal Nigam, Nagar Nigam and other officials, we are here to remove the encroachments," Awadhesh Kumar, Haridwar City Magistrate told reporters on Wednesday.

#BREAKING | Haridwar District Administration carries out anti-encroachment drive



City Magistrate confirms, 'We've made announcements earlier and today we removed the illegal encroachment from Upper Road. We will continue this drive in the city'





This comes hours after the anti-encroachment drives in Delhi by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). Notably, on Wednesday, the civic authorities carried out the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate and Dwarka.

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Kashmiri gate

Several illegal encroachments were demolished at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate and Dwarka on Wednesday morning. The drive came as a part of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation10-day action plan to remove illegal encroachment from several areas of Delhi. However, citizens were seen protesting at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate. The protest was joined by nearly 30 groups and they were seen sitting on a Dharna about a kilometer away from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence near Kashmiri Gate. However, Delhi police officials are maintaining law and order by installing multi-layer barricades at Kashmir Gate.

Workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were seen leading the protest at Kashmiri Gate. CPI-M leader Brinda Karat said, “BJP is carrying out the anti-encroachment drive and using bulldozers to demolish homes of poor and Muslims. They are carrying out a selective action. People have registration of their houses and shops. Residents have property papers yet they are bulldozing their houses. It is our right to stop the bulldozer drive. They are using the police force to stop us but we will keep on protesting. Bulldozing homes is the only option left to them as they are unable to provide jobs and are not eligible to control inflation in the national capital.

Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

On Monday, May 9, chaotic scenes unfolded in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, as Congress, AAP, and Bhim Army members, held anti-encroachment protests. To bring the situation under control, CRPF were seen detaining protestors against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. As per the visuals, when the bulldozers were set to roll, Congress Netas and locals blocked them from starting an anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against Aamanatullah Khan and his supporters for allegedly obstructing an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh, PTI reported citing officials. The complaint was lodged by SDMC with the police against Khan and his supporters, accusing them of obstructing its anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on Monday.