Bullet Injures Man's Jaw In Thane District

A man was left with an injured jaw after another person apparently opened fire on him in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday, the police said.

The trigger for the firing in Sahad area is yet to be determined, they said.

A group of five to six friends were talking and discussing something when one of them pulled out a revolver and fired one round, an official said.

The bullet hit one from the group in the jaw and got lodged in his throat, said the Ulhasnagar police.

The injured man, Sushil Mahta, was first taken to the Ulhasnagar Central Hospital before being shifted to the Kalwa civic hospital in Thane city.

Dr Athira Nair from the Ulhasnagar hospital told the media that the ward boy had brought the injured person. The patient had a bullet lodged in his throat and was referred to the Kalwa hospital for further treatment, she said.

The police are yet to register a case.