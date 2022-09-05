Bullet-riddled Body Found In Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian, Police Begin Probe

Quick links:
Image: PTI, Representative
Srinagar: Police on Monday recovered a bullet-riddled body from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Hanjan village in nearby Pulwama district, a police spokesperson said.
His body was found from Narapora village, he said.
According to preliminary reports from Nangroo's native village, he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday night.