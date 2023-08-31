Bullet Train On The Way, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Update | WATCH

Marking a significant milestone in the development of the high-speed rail network, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared visuals of India's first reinforced concrete track bed casting for the Bullet Train Project near Surat in Gujarat.

Reinforced Concrete can be understood as a material, in which steel is embedded in such a manner, that the two materials act together in resisting forces. The reinforcing steel – rods, bars, or mesh – absorbs the tensile and shear.

India is all geared up for its first high- speed bullet train, which will run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The MAHSR corridor will cover 12 stations in all- Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Bilimora, Bharuch, Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi stations. Gujarat's Surat will become the first station for India's upcoming Bullet Train Project.

Reaching new heights everyday, the Indian Railways is also marching towards its Net Zero Mission with rapid speed. The mission is aimed to make the entire Indian railway network environmentally sustainable and reduce its carbon footprint to zero.

"Indian Railways has set a target of becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030. Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to reduce its carbon emissions, which include use of energy efficient technologies like completely switching over to production of three phase electric locomotives with regenerative features, use of head-on-generation (HOG) technology, use of LED lights in buildings and coaches, star-rated appliances and afforestation. Further, the key strategies that have been identified for achieving the Net Zero Carbon Emission target are the procurement of power through renewable energy sources; Shifting from diesel to electric traction; Promotion of energy efficiency; and afforestation," said an official press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media, hailing the efforts of Indian Railways for harnessing solar power, calling it a ‘commendable progress’ in India’s commitment towards a greener future.