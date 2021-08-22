Bullet Train Proposed Between Delhi-Ayodhya, Aim To Put City On 'world Map For Tourism'

As a part of the Centre's plan to put Ayodhya on the global map of tourism, the Ministry of Railways has proposed a multi-crore Bullet train project connecting the city to New Delhi. Reports have revealed that the Railway Ministry's National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) has applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to start the project. The bullet train will connect New Delhi to three major pilgrimages situated in Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Bullet train project

The plan to connect Delhi and Varanasi via a 941.5km bullet train track had already been tabled. The circuit was to run between Agra-Lucknow-Prayagraj. However, now Ayodhya has been added to the project and a 130km track has been proposed between Lucknow and Ayodhya.

The bullet train service is expected to reduce the 670 km distance between New Delhi and Ayodhya to 3 hours and will run at 320 km/hr, as per reports. The terminal to cater to the project will be built near the proposed Shree Ramchandra Airport international airport on Lucknow-Faizabad national highway for which permission has been sought from the AAI.

Projects lined up for Ayodhya

In February this year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the State government's proposal for an international airport in Ayodhya has been approved by the Centre. The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport will assist the pilgrimage of the lakhs of devotees who arrive in the city to visit the Ram Mandir temple. CM Yogi said that more than 377 hectares of land have been made available for the project. The historical city is also been developed global tourist destination while being a 'sustainable city', CM Yogi said. There will be plans to develop it into a 'solar-powered city', as per the UP government.

On the Ram Mandir front, sources have informed that the temple is to be ready by December 2023 for darshan. Garbhagriha with the idol of Ram Lalla would be thrown open at the sprawling 110 acres Ram temple complex that is coming up at Ayodhya. The entire temple complex would be completed in 2025.