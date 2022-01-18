Bulli Bai App Case Accused Also Involved In Sulli Deals: Mumbai Police Tells Court

Opposing the bail pleas of the three arrested in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case, the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police, informed a court on Monday that the accused were also involved in the ‘Sulli Deals’ app case.

The Mumbai Crime Branch filed a reply before a city court stating that as per preliminary investigation, the accused - Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh, and Mayank Rawat - committed the crime with the help of Niraj Bishnoi, Bulli Bai app creator who was arrested by the Delhi police. The court posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

The police also argued that they “could flee or tamper with evidence in the case.” During the hearing, the police added that a team has been sent to Delhi to seek custody of two more persons - Niraj Bishnoi and one Omkareshwar Thakur, apprehended in the Sulli deals app case.

The police said that the accused were “highly active on social media and were posting material which could cause a breach of peace in the society.” A Delhi court had earlier rejected the bail applications of Thakur and Bishnoi.

Niraj Bishnoi (20), a B.Tech student, was arrested from Assam by Delhi Police Special Cell’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) team for alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case.

Meanwhile, a Bandra court sent Bulli Bai app case co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28. Before this, they were sent to Mumbai police custody till January 14 after being arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5. Vishal Kumar Jha will remain in judicial custody till January 24.

Bulli Bai app case

The 'Bulli Bai' portal sparked massive outrage across the country for sharing pictures of women from various professions including journalists, social workers, and others accompanied by derogatory content. This holds similarity to the 'Sulli Deals' upload that happened in July last year. It is learned that the 'Bulli Bai' app worked similar to how Sulli Deals did.

(With inputs from agency)