Bulli Bai App Case: Accused Mayank Rawat, Shweta Singh Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

In the latest development to the 'Bulli Bai' app case, two accused Mayank Rawat and Shweta Singh were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Rawat's lawyer, Sandeep Sherkhane stated that their police custody ended on Friday and now their pleas will be heard on Monday, January 17 in Bandra court, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Rawat was sent to the Kalina quarantine centre in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. Vishal Kumar Jha, the first accused, had also tested positive a few days ago and was placed in the same quarantine facility.

During the court proceedings, Singh's lawyer, N Das, claimed that she was slapped by a cyber police officer while being questioned. The accusation was noted by Magistrate Komalsingh Rajput, who directed DCP Rashmi Karandikar to investigate the allegations of mistreatment. The case pertains to the creation of the 'Bulli Bai' app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for "auction". Mumbai cyber police had arrested accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat from Uttarakhand and Vishal Kumar Jha from Bengaluru in connection with the crime.

Delhi police arrested Niraj Bishnoi from Assam

The Delhi police's special cell, which has also registered an FIR in the case, arrested Niraj Bishnoi from Assam earlier this month, who is said to be the main creator of the app. During the interrogation, Bishnoi allegedly revealed that he has been hacking since the age of 15 and has hacked/defaced websites of schools and universities in India and Pakistan. He also disclosed that he was in touch with other accused arrested by Mumbai Police and used to chat with them on Twitter. The alleged mastermind of the Bulli Bai app also revealed that he was in touch with the creator of Sulli Deals.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/Republic/Representative)