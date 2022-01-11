'Bulli Bai' App Case Complainant Receives Threat Calls; Mumbai Police Launches Probe

Days after the mastermind behind the Bulli Bai app was arrested by the Mumbai Police, a complainant in the case has claimed that she had received threat calls on her phone from other accused associated with the app. Mumbai Police's cyber department has registered a Non-Cognizable (NC) offense against an unidentified person after the complainant told them that she had received threat calls asking her why she revealed their names and filed FIR against them.

The NC case was registered at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex against an unidentified person on Saturday, an official said. The police are investigating how the caller got the mobile phone number of the complainant.No FIR was registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

The case pertains to the creation of the 'Bulli Bai' app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for "auction". Mumbai cyber police had arrested accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal from Uttarakhand and Vishal Kumar Jha from Bengaluru in connection with the crime.

Bulli Bai 'mastermind' Neeraj Bishnoi arrested

The Delhi police's special cell, which has also registered an FIR in the case, on January 6 arrested Niraj Bishnoi from Assam, who is said to be the main creator of the app. During the interrogation, Bishnoi allegedly revealed that he has been hacking since the age of 15 and has hacked/defaced websites of schools and universities in India and Pakistan.

Bishnoi also claimed that he used the Gurmukhi script in the app calling it "more impactful than the Devagnari script". He also disclosed that he was in touch with other accused arrested by Mumbai Police and used to chat with them on Twitter. The alleged mastermind of the Bulli Bai app also revealed that he was in touch with the creator of Sulli Deals.

Sulli Deals is another application that had sparked a similar row last year over the illegal circulation of photos of Muslim women online. Notably, Delhi Police also arrested the alleged mastermind behind the 'Sulli Deals' Aumkareshwar Thakur on Sunday. He has been sent to four days in police remand. According to police, he had developed the code for Sulli Deals on GitHub.