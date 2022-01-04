In a major breakthrough in the 'Bull Bai' case, investigative authorities have found an international connection, Republic learnt on Tuesday. As per sources, Shweta Singh, the main accused who was detained from Uttarakhand, earlier in the day, was working with her social media friend, Vishal Kumar - detained from Bengaluru and now put under arrest - for an international syndicate. The apps on the GitHub software, as per sources, was developed abroad by the international syndicate through Microsoft. The intention behind it was to create communal tension, which is why the Punjabi language and Turban were used.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has sought permission from the court today (January 4) to conduct a search operation in the Bulli Bai app case, where over 100 top influential Muslim women, including journalists, were 'paraded and auctioned' on January 1.

Investigations are on in relation to the case filed at the West Region Cyber Police Station, Mumbai. Sections 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 54 (D), 509, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act in the said case.

GitHub user behind 'Bulli Bai' app blocked

It is pertinent to mention here that the 'Bulli Bai' app is the second app in the last six months - the first being 'Sulli Deals' - to 'auction' women. Both the applications are a part of the same platform- GitHub. The 'Bulli Bai' app functioned the same way as 'Sulli Deals'. Once opened, a Muslim woman's face would randomly appear as Bulli Bai. Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter, including journalists, have been singled out and their photos uploaded.

Two FIRs were filed by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in the Sulli Deals incident last year after photos of Muslim women were misused, but no concrete action has been taken against the perpetrators so far.

However, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that GitHub - the hosting platform - has confirmed blocking the user and that CERT and police authorities are coordinating further action.

Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter. https://t.co/EOLUb0FlQe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 2, 2022

While Shweta Singh was arrested in relation to the case on Tuesday, Vishal Kumar, who was detained on Monday has been remanded to police custody till January 10.