Bulli Bai App Row: Women Lawyers' Forum Writes To CJI; Slam 'deafening Silence From Govts'

Even as the investigation continues into the 'Bulli Bai' app controversy, a women lawyers' body has written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana seeking a direction to the Centre and state governments to ensure that minority community members are not deprived of their right to life with dignity and a time-bound probe should be ordered into such derogatory applications.

Hundreds of influential Muslim women were listed for 'auction' on the 'Bulli Bai' app with doctored photographs being circulated permission, and it happened just months after the 'Sulli Deals' app sparked a similar row across the country.

In a letter, members of the Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum (DHCWLF) highlighted the 'failure' of the Centre and state governments in securing the minority communities in India, their fundamental right to life with dignity and safety, and sought preventive guidelines to ensure accountability of law enforcement agencies.

More humiliating than the existence of the apps themselves is the sheer audacity of some cowardly minds to attempt something like this, twice, publicly, encouraged by bigotry openly being expressed among the common public and lack of action by police and judiciary, it said.

"Auctioning women online, from a particular community, not once but twice, is not only a criminal offense, but it also deprives people of their right to life with dignity. People are losing faith in the independence of investigative agencies and the lack of deprecation by the government is worrisome," the plea endorsed by 77 members of DHCWLF stated.

The women lawyers made six requests before CJI Ramana, including directions to district magistrates and SPs of every district to prevent the vilification of minorities, spread of fake news about them, and calls for 'genocide'. They also sought directions to the governments to strictly prohibit the auctions of human beings like inanimate objects.

The lawyers' forum also sought monitoring of the criminal investigation being conducted by Mumbai Police into the Bulli Bai app, including a probe into the sources of funding, the money trail, and handlers who developed the app.

"There has been growing threat of violence and humiliation targeted towards the minority community, especially because there appears to be a deafening silence from the central and state governments to unambiguously deprecate the same and tardy 'too little too late' action by the law enforcement machinery," it said.

'Wife of a sitting HC judge among victims of Bulli Bai app'

The plea further noted that although an FIR was registered into the 'Sulli deals" app no one was arrested and the investigation was a non-starter. It also highlighted that the spouse of a sitting judge of a high court was among the women listed on the Bulli Bai app, which "exemplifies the sense of impunity that the culprits have that they are above the law".

"This amounts to a grave attack on the independence of the judiciary and may have a chilling effect on the ability of other Muslims to take up the position of being judges of the high court and other courts. Already Muslims are disproportionately represented in the judiciary and this may make matters worse," the petition claimed.

