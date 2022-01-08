Bulli Bai Case: Alleged Mastermind Niraj Bishnoi's Intention Was To Get Fame, Says Police

The investigation into the 'Bulli Bai' application case has so far indicated that the mastermind's objective was to gain attention and create his own identity, the Delhi Police said on January 7. According to the investigation, no one else was involved in pushing Niraj Bishnoi (21) to engage in such activities, and his actions may be linked to the type of social media information he consumes.

Delhi police further added that there is a possibility that he was involved in the earlier 'Sulli Deals' case, and they are looking into it. Surprisingly, in a case filed in the southwest district in which a female journalist had filed a complaint, Bishnoi allegedly pretended to be a journalist and attempted to deceive the cyber cell unit's investigation, according to Police.

"During the Sulli Deal probe, he tried to mislead our team by calling them on WhatsApp by impersonating himself as a media person. He also tried to extract information about the developments in the probe. We found this through his phone records," according to Delhi police.

According to investigators, Bishnoi, the founder of the Bulli Bai app, had previously created a Twitter account where he made filthy comments on a complainant's photo and even talked about the person's auction. When the Sulli Deals case was being investigated, one of these accounts surfaced. He tried to plant some information on the likely propagator/originator of the Sulli Deals app through this account.

Bishnoi made several Twitter accounts with the initials 'giyu'

The Delhi Police announced that the case involving hundreds of Muslim women being listed for "auction" on the Bulli Bai app on the Github platform has been solved with the arrest of the engineering student. During questioning, it was discovered that Bishnoi had previously made several Twitter accounts with the initials 'giyu,' which is a gaming character. A senior police official identified the handles as @giyu007, @giyu2002, @giyuu84, @giyu44, and @giyu94.

On January 3, 2022, the accused created the account @giyu44 with a specific goal in mind - to disparage Mumbai Police's arrests in the Bulli Bai app case and to issue an open challenge to law enforcement agencies to apprehend him. Bishnoi had also attempted to prove his Nepalese citizenship, according to authorities.

During this time, Bishnoi also constructed a phoney profile of a female and pretended to be a news reporter in order to interact with the investigating agency. He also attempted to plant false information with his evil aims by contacting numerous news reporters, according to the DCP.

