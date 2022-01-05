Bulli Bai Case: Delhi Bar Council Seeks Strict Action As 'act Brings Disrepute To Females'

In the aftermath of the Bulli Bai app bust and after three arrests by Mumbai Police in the case, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has condemned the harassment and degradation of Muslim women through the 'Bulli Bai' app, which used to put them on 'auction' with photographs sourced without permission. The Delhi Bar Association seeks strict action and registration of an FIR in this regard by the Delhi Police as well.

Bar Council of Delhi condemns Bulli Bai App

BCD said, "The said act not only tantamounts to the commission of grave criminal offences but also targets and brings disrepute to the female citizenry."

On Wednesday, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Hemant Nagrale gave a detailed description about the findings of the preliminary probe by authorities and ruled out rumours surrounding the scandal. While mentioning the motive behind the misdeed, the top cop mentioned that a Twitter handle for similar purposes was created. The controversy jolted the country after developers of an application called 'Bulli Bai' misused images of hundreds of Muslim women for the purpose of 'auction'.

"In the case at hand, a Bulli Bai app was created on which pictures of some ladies belonging to a particular community were uploaded and objectionable messages were put forth. The same was circulated on social media by using the Twitter handle," Nagrale said.

What is the 'Bulli Bai' controversy?

On January 1, 2022, an application surfaced on the GitHub platform wherein nearly 100 Muslim women, including prominent voices in journalism and civil society, came across their images and profiles on the said platform. It was misused for purposes of bids and the users were allowed to participate in 'auctions' on the said women.

It is pertinent to note here that a similar application by the name of 'Sulli Deals' emerged in 2020, putting numerous Muslim women's photos up for 'auction'.

Also, the term 'sulli' is a derogatory word used to refer to Muslim women. Despite outrage by activists, who wanted its removal, no stern legal action was brought to the fore against violators. Therefore, many victims on the 'Bulli Bai' app are said to be repeat victims and have claimed inaction on the part of authorities.

Image: PTI