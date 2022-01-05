Bulli Bai Case: Electronic Devices Seized; 1 More Person Under Scanner Of Mumbai Police

Several days after the controversy erupted over the 'Bulli Bai' app, where photos of Muslim women were shared for 'auction' on GitHub, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday revealed that they have made three arrests so far. They also detailed the findings of the preliminary probe by authorities and ruled out rumours surrounding the scandal.

Bulli Bai app misused images of Muslim women

While mentioning the motive behind the misdeed, the top cop mentioned that a Twitter handle for similar purposes was created. The controversy jolted the country after developers of an application called 'Bulli Bai' misused images of hundreds of Muslim women for the purpose of 'auction'.

According to the sources, apart from these three people arrested, there is one more person from Uttarakhand under the scanner of Mumbai Police. In terms of the investigation by the Mumbai Police team, the electronic properties of the accused have been seized. From the collected data, the team is trying to gather links about whom they were in conversations with and what transactions were made.

The parents of these accused people are still not aware of the cases they are involved in. Sources told Republic Media Network, the punishment ruled out to them will be around three years, with a fine of Rs 5 lakhs. Many more names are to come up in the case and many more arrests are to be made.

Earlier today, Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Mumbai Police had said, "Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police is investigating the case, more to be traced and action will be initiated against the culprit. We have arrested three including a lady. Two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru. In Bulli Bai App, at the beginning there were five followers, we followed them to know who all is involved."

"The investigation will follow. The case is sensitive so cannot provide detailed information which can hamper the investigation. As we know there are other accused involved who can run away or destroy the evidence," he concluded.

