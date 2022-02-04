Bulli Bai Case: IT Minister Vaishnaw Says Action Taken To 'make Social Media Accountable'

Responding to the opposition’s criticism of the Centre over the treatment of the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that action was taken to protect women. The minister said that the government’s priority is set to protect the dignity of women and religion was not an aspect in such cases. He further claimed that the government wants to avoid such cases by holding social media accountable for events.

As reported by Sansad TV, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Centre took quick action in the case. Speaking about the ‘Bulli Bai’ case, he said, "Protecting the dignity of women is our priority. We can’t compromise on women’s safety. There is no aspect of religion in this. We took the action as it was right."

Furthermore, Vaishnaw also stated that the Centre was not curbing freedom of speech as the opposition claimed. Defending the move by the Centre, the IT minister said, "Opposition tells that we are curbing freedom of speech. It is not like that. We are taking action to make social media accountable for such cases," he added. Earlier on Thursday, opposition leaders including TMC MP Mohua Moitra hit out at the government on the Bully Bai controversy among other issues.

‘Bulli Bai’ case accused denied bail

Earlier in January, in the 'Bulli Bai' case, Delhi's Patiala Session Court rejected the anticipatory bail petition of one of the accused Vishal Kumar Jha. While passing the order, the court affirmed that the allegations against the applicant/accused are grave in nature as it is a direct onslaught upon the dignity and modesty of the women of a particular community.

This came days after Mumbai's Bandra court had dismissed the bail pleas of accused Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat. All the three accused persons are currently in judicial custody.

On January 12, a Delhi Court had denied bail to Niraj Bishnoi in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' App case. The second-year engineering student was arrested on January 6, from Assam, on charges of creating the contentious 'Bulli Bai' application.

The Delhi Police informed that he was arrested for conspiring the application and admitting his role behind its creation. Bishnoi was pursuing engineering in the Vellore Institute of Technology, and the university has suspended him following the controversy.

'Bulli Bai' app case

The 'Bulli Bai' portal sparked massive outrage across the country for sharing pictures of women from various professions including journalists, social workers and others, accompanied by derogatory content. This holds similarity to the 'Sulli Deals' upload that happened in July last year. It is learnt that the 'Bulli Bai' app worked similar to how Sulli Deals did.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD