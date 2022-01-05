Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Details Probe Findings; 3 Arrests Made So Far

In the aftermath of the Bulli Bai app bust and after three arrests in the case, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Hemant Nagrale on January 5 detailed the findings of the preliminary probe by authorities and ruled out rumours surrounding the scandal.

While mentioning the motive behind the misdeed, the top cop mentioned that a Twitter handle for similar purposes was created. The controversy jolted the country after developers of an application called 'Bulli Bai' misused images of hundreds of Muslim women for the purpose of 'auction'.

"In the case at hand, a Bulli Bai app was created on which pictures of some ladies belonging to a particular community were uploaded and objectionable messages were put forth. The same was circulated on social media by using the Twitter handle," Nagrale said.

Bulli Bai app case & motive detailed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Nagrale

"We (Mumbai Police) received a complaint on January 2 and registered a case. We analysed Twitter and other websites. Modus operandi is to circulate and viral the app with as many people as they can. We appeal to victims, to lodge complaints with cyber cell via the police official website."

The Commissioner of Mumbai Police detailed the probe done so far and mentioned that appropriate actions will be taken against the wrong-doers.

"Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police is investigating the case, more to be traced and action will be initiated against the culprit. We have arrested three including a lady. Two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru. In Bulli Bai App, at the beginning there were five followers, we followed them to know who all is involved," he continued.

'3 Arrests made in Bulli Bai app case': Mumbai Police

"In a case, we identified a young person Vishal Kumar Jha, we apprehended him and investigation has started. The arrested accused is Vishal Kumar Jha, who is a second-year engineering student. Till now, 3 accused have been arrested. Vishal Jha, who is in Mumbai and under police custody for seven days. The second accused is Shweta Singh from Uttarakhand, who is also in Mumbai under police custody for five days. The Third accused is being probed. We are still interrogating," he stated.

"The investigation will follow. The case is sensitive so cannot provide detailed information which can hamper the investigation. As we know there are other accused involved who can run away or destroy the evidence," he concluded.

What is the 'Bulli Bai' controversy?

On January 1, 2022, an application surfaced on the GitHub platform wherein nearly 100 Muslim women, including prominent voices in journalism and civil society, came across their images and profiles on the said platform. It was misused for purposes of bids and the users were allowed to participate in 'auctions' on the said women.

It is pertinent to note here that a similar application by the name of 'Sulli Deals' emerged in 2020, putting numerous Muslim women's photos up for 'auction'.

Also, the term 'sulli' is a derogatory word used to refer to Muslim women. Despite outrage by activists, who wanted its removal, no stern legal action was brought to the fore against violators. Therefore, many victims on the 'Bulli Bai' app are said to be repeat victims and have claimed inaction on the part of authorities.