Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Seeks Police Response On Shweta Singh's Bail Plea

The Mumbai Sessions Court has sought the response of the police in connection to the bail plea of the 18-year-old accused Shweta Singh in the controversial Bulli Bai case. Posting the matter for the hearing on February 8, the court has asked for a reply within two days. Earlier, Shweta Singh, the co-accused in the case, approached the Mumbai Sessions Court after the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court rejected her bail plea in January.

Along with Shweta, the bail pleas of two other accused, Vishal Kumar Jha and Mayank Rawat were also rejected by the metropolitan magistrate in suburban Bandra. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Bandra court till January 28. Before this, they were sent to the Mumbai cyber cell police custody till January 14.

While Singh and Rawat were arrested from Uttarakhand, Jha was arrested from Bengaluru. Two more people, including the alleged mastermind of the Bulli Bai app, Niraj Bishnoi and Omkareshwar Thakur, were also arrested by the Delhi police and remanded to police custody.

The Bulli Bai case

The first FIR in the case was registered in January 2021 by the Mumbai police against unknown people based on the complaints that morphed photographs of women were uploaded for action on the Bulli Bai application hosted by the GitHub platform. Following this, the West Mumbai Cyber Police Station had registered a case against the developers and the Twitter handles that promoted the application.

The app which was named in derogatory reference to the Muslim community came a year after a similar app, the 'Sulli' deals app made headlines. Concerning the same, several Muslim women including activists, professionals and others were seen being auctioned on the application without their permission. With no actual auction or sale behind such photographs, the purpose was to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women through the application.

Image: Pixabay/PTI