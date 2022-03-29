Bulli Bai, Sulli Deals Creators Get Bail On Humanitarian Grounds; 'First Time Offenders'

Applying the reformative theory of punishment, a Delhi court has granted bail to the creators of the controversial 'Sulli Deals' application as well as the 'Bulli Bai' case accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur and Niraj Bishnoi respectively. Citing the reason for granting bail, the court held that the perpetrators were first-time offenders and a continued jail term would hamper their well-being. The grant of bail holds relevance to the cases of Sulli Deals and Bull Bai, wherein, women journalists and celebrities of the Muslim community, who were famous on social media, were publicly auctioned and projected in a bad light in a bid to humiliate and objectify them.

Granting the bail on humanitarian grounds and noting that the accused were first-time offenders, the court held that continued incarceration of the duo, who are students, would be detrimental to their future. Also, the court held that the charge sheet had been filed and no shortcoming in the probe was observed.

Bail conditions set by Delhi court

News agency ANI reported that the court, however, stated that it was imposing stringent restrictions on the accused to ensure that they do not tamper with evidence in the case or threaten witnesses.

Further, the accused have been directed to refrain from any form of contact or influence any witness in the case while being asked to keep their mobile phones switched on at all times. Moreover, they have been told to provide their current location to the Investigation Officer (IO), upon being asked.

What is the 'Bulli Bai' controversy?

On 1 January 2022, an application surfaced on the GitHub platform wherein nearly 100 Muslim women, including prominent voices in journalism and civil society, came across their images and profiles on the said platform. It was misused for purposes of bids and the users were allowed to participate in 'auctions' on the said women.

It is pertinent to note here that a similar application by the name of 'Sulli Deals' emerged in 2020, putting numerous Muslim women's photos up for 'auction'.

Also, the term 'sulli' is a derogatory word used to refer to Muslim women. Despite outrage by activists, who wanted its removal, no stern legal action was brought to the fore against violators. Therefore, many victims on the 'Bulli Bai' app are said to be repeat victims and have claimed inaction on the part of authorities.

Pursuant to the case, the Delhi Police confirmed the arrest of Bulli Bai app creator Bishnoi from Assam on 6 January 2022. On the other hand, Thakur was arrested on January 9 in Indore for objectifying and demeaning women on the app with a caption stating: 'deal of the day'.