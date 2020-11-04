'Bullying & Harassment Of Arnab Goswami Should Be Condemned By All': BJP MP Raju Bista

National Spokesperson of BJP from Darjeeling Parliamentary Constituency in West Bengal, Raju Bista on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to slam the Maharashtra Government for arresting Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami unlawfully and forcefully.

"In a democracy, the freedom of press and expression is fundamental and cannot be diluted under any circumstance. The bullying and harassment of #ArnabGoswami should be condemned by one and all. This brazen misuse of police by #Maharashtra government is a direct attack on our democratic values and ethos.#IndiaWithArnab," wrote Bista.

Has EMERGENCY been declared in Maharastra?



The relentless hounding of @Republic TV journalists by an incompetent government hell-bent on stifling free speech is a direct threat to the fundamentals of our democracy. We must all speak out against this muzzing of Press Freedom. pic.twitter.com/FbfJIZRFds — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) November 4, 2020

The shocking arrest of Arnab Goswami

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

