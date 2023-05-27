Bundle Of Lies, Mountain Of Deceit: BJP On Congress' 9 Years 9 Questions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday called the Congress party's '9 years, 9 questions' campaign a "bundle of lies and a mountain of deception." The saffron party said the Congress' nine questions were born out of a 'pathological hatred' of the prime minister. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad denied the Congress party's charges against the PM Modi-led dispensation and said the Indian economy has risen from the fragile five position to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

Earlier in the day, the grand old party asked PM Modi nine questions on issues such as rising prices, unemployment, and farmers' income, and also demanded an apology for "betrayal" during his term. The Congress went on to attack and said that the government should mark this day as "Maafi Diwas".

The BJP leader reacted sharply on the Congress' questions on national security and said India's land was in the hands of the Chinese when the Congress was in power in India. Whereas the country proved its mettle in eastern Ladakh during the conflict with the army of China.

He stated PM Modi's government boosted the border infrastructure and the Congress deliberately kept it in poor shape.

Prasad also launched a scathing attack on Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, accusing him of lowering the standard of discourse with his language while attacking PM Modi.

He said, "They should rise above their hatred for Modi. The Congress was badly defeated the last two times and will suffer a similar fate in 2024.”

Height of shamelessness

The BJP leader termed Congress’ charge of “Covid mismanagement” against the government as the “height of shamelessness” and said that the whole world has accepted India’s way of handling the pandemic as the “best.” He said, "Oxygen express trains were run, health infrastructure augmented and the entire country was administered vaccines."

"Do criticise the government but why weaken the country’s resolve," Prasad asked and called the Congress’ charge a big insult to health workers and others who were involved in saving the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "The size of India’s economy was USD 1 trillion in 2014 when the BJP government was sworn in and it is now nearly USD 3.5 trillion." He added, "The country’s forex reserve is over Rs 50 lakh crore while export has almost doubled to Rs 36 lakh crore."

On the question of price rise, the BJP leader said retail inflation is now at 4.7 percent while whole inflation was in the negative. He also mentioned that inflation in the US was 8.9 percent, in France 17.5 percent, and in Germany 23.5 percent. In the manufacturing sector, Prasad said, "India now meets 99 percent of its mobile phone needs while it used to import 78 percent of its demand in 2014."

Prasad speaks about the benfits to farmers under PM Modi government

The Modi government has significantly hiked MSP prices of farm produce, he said, adding that over 11 crore farmers are now being given Rs 6,000 annually.

He added, "The country recorded its highest-ever GST total of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April while Rs 6.68 lakh crore was transferred to beneficiaries of 312 schemes under direct benefit transfer, saving over Rs 2.7 lakh crore which used to be pocketed by middlemen earlier."

Prasad also said that with the growth of the economy, "the infrastructure sector is witnessing a huge bump with the number of airports doubling and highways being constructed like never before. Employment has also received a boost."

He added, "The questions asked by the Congress are a bundle of lies and mountain of deception. These nine questions are not arising out of any criticism which is their right but out of pathological hatred for Narendra Modi.”

BJP leader attacks Congress over corruption

Attacking Congress, he said that it was shocking that the party is asking questions on corruption as the UPA’s 10 years in power between 2004-14 was marked by graft in every sector covering land, air, and water.

"The opposition party is marked by four Cs of cut, commission, corruption, and the Congress.” he said, adding, "The Congress should know that Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, both former party presidents, are out on bail in the alleged corruption in the National Herald case."

(With inputs from PTI)